Bird flu scare: Two more birds found dead in Jamnagar village

The series of bird deaths in Koshiya village of Jamnagar district continued as two more ducks were found dead on Wednesday even as samples of the 41 birds which had died earlier reached a laboratory in Bhopal. Officers of veterinary department in Jamnagar district found two pot-billed duck dead in the local pond of Keshiya village in Jodiya taluka of Jamnagar on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said the two dead birds were found during their surveillance exercise.”Our teams have been carrying out surveillance in the area since Monday when 41 birds were found dead in village pond of Keshiya. The teams found two more dead spot-billed ducks floating in the water-body. While one carcass of the bird was in a decomposed state suggesting it could have died on Monday, the other was relatively fresh,” Bhagirath Patel, deputy director of animal husbandry in Jamnagar said.

With this, the number of bird deaths have gone up to 43 in the last three days. “We had conducted a rough survey of number of birds in the pond on Monday and we had spotted around 10 other birds. We have already alerted the irrigation department and forest department about the incident. The surveillance and public awareness campaign is going on while we wait for results of laboratory tests to know if this is an outbreak of bird flu,” Patel further added.

Meanwhile, the deputy director said that samples of seven of the 41 dead birds on Monday has been delivered to the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. “We had sent a person to deliver the samples to the lab and the lab has confirmed the receipt of samples,” he said.

Incidentally, culling of poultry and bird of other exotic species had to be done in Hathijan village of Ahmedabad a few days ago after outbreak of bird flu was confirmed. The avian flue can transmit to humans and can prove fatal in some cases. Authorities in Jamnagar are, therefore, not taking any chances and treating the Keshiya incident as a suspected case of bird flu.

