Biometric data of all 1.27 crore ration cardholders leaked: RTI activist

A day after two fair-price shop owners from Surat were arrested by Surat Crime Branch for alleged irregularities in the implementation of state government’s Maa Annapurna scheme, a Surat-based RTI activist on Sunday alleged that biometric data of all ration cardholders have been leaked and are being misused by black marketing mafias to sell off subsidised ration in black market. The activist, Ajay Jangid, also alleged that black marketing mafias used the biometric identities of noted personalities like BJP MP from Surat, Darshana Jardosh, and Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani to lift ration items.

“Around 1.27 crore ration cards have been issued in Gujarat that covers around 6.16 crore people in the state. On an average, each ration card has only one member’s biometric proof (fingerprints) registered with the public distribution system. And, it’s a serious thing that biometric data of all these 1.27 ration cardholders have been leaked. And using those leaked data, ration is being lifted by black market mafias,” Jangid told mediapersons here. He alleged that there are many prominent people who hold ration card as address proof and do not avail the subsidised grains, kerosene or sugar. “And such cards are being misused with the help of leaked fingerprints to lift subsidised ration items. We have found details that cards of some prominent people like MP Darshana Jardosh and MLA Paresh Dhanani are being misused to lift subsidised ration items,” said Jangid, adding that he has got the relevant information through RTI applications and personal sources.

Under the current Public Distribution System (PDS), one cannot get the subsidised ration unless and until the registered biometric proof matches with the fingerprints of the person who comes to take the ration. According to Jangid, Surat City police have registered eight FIRs in connection with such misuse of ration cards. “First of the eight FIRs was registered by one of my office staff whose card was misused to lift the ration. The remaining FIRs have been registered by the Surat district administration. Yesterday, police arrested two fare price shop owners in Surat. But, I have come to Ahmedabad to highlight the fact that this is racket is just not limited to Surat. It is a pan-Gujarat racket and it requires a thorough investigation,” Jangid said. “I have brought the matter to the notice of Pareshbhai Dhanani as well. So far, he has not lodged any complaint. I wish he lodges an FIR in the matter,” Jangid added.

Dhanani could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Meanwhile, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Jayesh Radadiyak said, “As far as Surat case is concerned, the FIRs have been registered and some people have been arrested as well. For the rest of the issues, I will have to get that verified.”

