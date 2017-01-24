Bike-borne men fire on Porbandar gangster Bhima Odedra, condition reportedly stable

Odedra, who is around 60-years-old, was a feared gangster of Porbandar once. Photo for representational purpose. Odedra, who is around 60-years-old, was a feared gangster of Porbandar once. Photo for representational purpose.

Porbandar gangster Bhima Dula Odedra was injured after two unidentified men riding a motor bike allegedly shot at him from close range at a marriage ceremony in Adiyana town of Porbandar district on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the assailants opened fire on Odedra while he was emerging out of the venue of the marriage ceremony and was preparing to leave for his native village of Boricha in his car. “The attackers sped away on their bike after the attack. Odedra was rushed to a government hospital in Porbandar where doctors confirmed that he was hit by a bullet and that one bullet had pierced through the right side of his abdomen,” Ranavav police sub-inspector Vaibhav Ahir told The Indian Express.

Police said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm when Odedra was attending wedding ceremony of a relative. The alleged shooters managed to speed away on their bike, police further said. “From Porbandar, Odedra has been referred to a private hospital in Rajkot for further treatment. His condition is reported to be stable,” the PSI further said.

Odedra, who is around 60-years-old, was once a feared gangster of Porbandar. He is facing more than three dozen criminal cases, including murder and under Arms Act. He is also a relative of Gujarat Water Supply Minister Babu Bokhiria and elder brother of former BJP MLA from Kutiyana, Karsan Odedra. The gangster and his son Lakshman were among 10 persons booked for alleged murder of Porbandar Congress leader Mulu Modhwadia in 2005. However, they were acquitted by a local court in 2003. Lakshman is chairman of Porbandar agriculture produce market committee. Police said it was not clear as yet as to how many shots were fired. “At this juncture, the exact number of rounds the assailants fired is not clear. But it’s certain that they fired at least one shot which hit Odedra,” Ahir added.

No police complaint was registered in this regard till evening.

