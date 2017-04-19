Bhupender Yadav appointed Gujarat BJP in-charge

Bhupender Yadav. Bhupender Yadav.

Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav, a practising lawyer, was appointed in-charge of the Gujarat unit of the BJP on Tuesday. BJP national president Amit Shah made this appointment as the position fell vacant after Dinesh Sharma was made Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said a party release here.

Yadav, 47, is a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan. He has been party in-charge of Bihar BJP in the past. He was also co-in-charge of the Jharkhand Assembly elections in 2014.

Meanwhile, the state BJP executive committee will meet for two days on April 21 and 22. Former state in-charge Dinesh Sharma will be felicitated at the meeting and the new party in-charge Yadav will be welcomed at the meet, which will be attended by Shah. He is expected to provide guidance to 500-odd participants at the meeting, said State BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

