Bhavnagar institute to help TN tanneries

VANITEC LIMITED, a company which runs a common effluent treatment (CETP) to manage effluent of 134 tanneries in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, entered into an agreement with the Central Salt and Marine Chemical Research Institute (CSMCRI) of Bhavnagar on Thursday to share the technology developed by the laboratory for reducing hardness of water.

K Iqbal Ahmed, managing director of Vanitec Limited and officers of the CSMCRI, signed the agreement during a national conference on “Industrial Waste: Technology and Policy Drivers” organised at the CSMCRI on Thursday. As part of the agreement, the CSMCRI, the laboratory functioning under the aegis of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of the Central government, will share the technical know-how of reducing hardness of water from 3,000 ppm (parts per million) or 3000 milligrammes per litre to 300 ppm. Vanitec will pay Rs 3.5 lakh one-time licence fee to CSMCRI for the know-how transfer.

“As compared to other nearby towns, hardness of water is higher in Vaniyambadi. This hardness causes scaling and blockage in tubes when the effluent goes through evaporation process through multi-effector evaporator. Therefore, we are forced to take shutdowns. This, in turn, affects operations of member tanneries as they adhere to zero-liquid-discharge norm,” Iqbal Ahmed said.

“We have developed a chemical control precipitation process to remove calcium and magnesium from water. Due to precipitation, the calcium and magnesium salts will accumulate at the bottom of water tanks which can be removed later on and the hardness of the water will go down,” Pratyush Maiti, principal scientist of CSMCRI, said. Maiti and his team developed the process after Vanitec approached them around six months ago. He expressed confidence that the process will reduce the water hardness to 100 ppm. The two-day conference concluded on Friday.

