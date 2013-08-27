Bharuch,Vadodara remain flooded

Bharuch and Vadodara districts remained flooded on Monday,with around 17,000 people yet to return home after being evacuated and shifted to safer areas on Saturday due to the overflowing Narmada river.

People were being shifted back to their villages slowly,after water level started receding,but thousands were still waiting for the water level to recede sufficiently to a safe level and were unlikely to go back before Tuesday.

Around 15,000 people in Bharuch remained stranded in camps,as water level in the Narmada river stayed above the danger mark,with that under the Golden Bridge standing at 33.25 feet. People will stay in relief camps until water recedes sufficiently past the danger mark, an official said.

According to National Disaster Relief Force officials,the body of 38-year-old Kanubhai was fished out of the river. Two women were also rescued from drowning,they said.

In Bharuch,traffic eased a bit after authorities allowed Golden Bridge connecting Surat and Vadodara to open a day after it was shut as a precautionary measure. In Vadodara,the level in at least four out of seven affected villages in Sinor,Karjan and Dabhoi receded,but hundreds are yet to return home. In all,2,883 people are still staying in make-shift shelters in schools and ashrams in Karjan and Dabhoi.

At least 1,500 evacuees from villages close to the river banks in Narmada district were sent home,collector Rakesh Shankar said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App