Betting scam: Ex-ED joint director gets judicial custody

IRS officer and former joint director of Enforcement Directorate, Ahmedabad, J P Singh arrested by CBI in the alleged corruption case along with his then assistant director Sanjay Kumar and two alleged bookies were sent to Sabarmati Central Jail in judicial custody. The CBI had produced them before the court and sought five more days remand for further investigation claiming that the accused were not cooperating. The court, however, rejected the application. Meanwhile, Singh also alleged that he was threatened by Afroz Fatta. Fatta was arrested by Singh while investigating the Surat hawala racket. The court orally directed the police to provide security to Singh.