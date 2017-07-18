Beef rumour: No FIR filed, Gujarat HC seeks reply from police

Earlier, the High Court had directed the station in-charge to consider the grievance after Qureshi filed a petition. Earlier, the High Court had directed the station in-charge to consider the grievance after Qureshi filed a petition.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday ordered Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to file an affidavit on implementation of its previous order that directed the police to file an FIR against police officers who had allegedly beaten up a mutton trader.

The trader, Shabbir Hussein Qureshi, has alleged that on the morning of May 21 last year, while he was on his way to deliver mutton, the police caught him and took him to the Shahpur police station where he was beaten up on charges of carrying beef. He added that the police “acted like cow vigilantes”. However, no complaint has been registered.

Qureshi approached the city police commissioner to lodge an FIR against the responsible policemen. However, he was referred back to Shahpur police even though he had moved the High Court last year to prevent this.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the station in-charge to consider the grievance after Qureshi filed a petition. However, because of inaction he moved the court again. Justice Sonia Gokani in September directed the police commissioner to follow the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and depute an officer to investigate the case.

The forensics report established that Qureshi was in fact carrying buffalo meat.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App