Suggestion to merge UT with Gujarat: Bandh call in Daman and Diu, one arrested

Daman & Diu has been a popular watering hole. The UT has witnessed protests by hoteliers and liquor traders since SC order, prohobiting liquor shops along 500m of highways Daman & Diu has been a popular watering hole. The UT has witnessed protests by hoteliers and liquor traders since SC order, prohobiting liquor shops along 500m of highways

A youth group has called for a bandh in Daman and Diu on Saturday to protest against Gujarat High Court’s suggestion that the union territory be merged with the state for effective imposition of prohibition. Daman Youth Action Force (DYAF) vice president Uday Patel said that they have also planned a rally against the suggestion. He expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the group’s chief, Umesh Patel, for his refusal to call off the bandh.

“Now the issue is of whether to take out rally though we are firm on the bandh. We will discuss with other members of our NGO before a decision. Our NGO works for the social issues, faced by youths in Daman and we are not associated with any political party,” said Uday Patel. Umesh Patel has been sent in judicial custody until April 17.

The high court had on Tuesday made the suggestion while refusing to quash FIRs against liquor shop owners of Daman. The Gujarat government had earlier told the court that 90 per cent liquor smuggled into Gujarat comes from Daman. Umesh Patel started a campaign to spread awareness against the merger after the court’s suggestion. Daman’s sub divisional magistrate Nilesh Gurav issued a notice to him and told him to sign a bond stating that he would not take out the rally and call off the bandh. He claimed that Umesh Patel’s campaign would disturb peace.

Daman and Diu BJP president Gopal Tandel said that they oppose the merger. “It was long back ago in 1987 that an opinion poll was carried out in Daman on the subject of getting it merged with Gujarat. The people voted in favour of remaining a union territory,’’ he said.

“The Central government was giving grant of Rs 7 crore before 1987 and after the opinion poll, the grant was increased to Rs 50 crore…’’ Daman and Diu Congress president Khursheed Manjra echoed Tandel. “We are in support of the movement started by Umesh Patel and we will take active part in the bandh called on April 15.

