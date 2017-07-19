Banaskantha families get land after 50 years: FIR against 3 for threatening Dalits

Mewani at the conclusion of Azadi Kooch in Dhanera, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Mewani at the conclusion of Azadi Kooch in Dhanera, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Police filed an FIR against three persons on Tuesday for allegedly threatening Dalit families who have been given back 18 acres of land at Lavara village in Banaskantha district after 50 years.

“On Monday, we were told by the district officials that our land will be given back to us. But today (Tuesday) morning members of Darbar community threatened us and told us that if we use the land for cultivation then we will be in trouble,” said 32-year-old Kanti Solanki who sat on a dharna along with Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani at Dhanera, refusing to move till the police filed an FIR.

Kanti’s family is one of the four Dalit houses who have been returned land. The paper work for returning land to three other families is still on. They had been fighting to get their land since 1970s when it was allotted to them.

“We have registered an FIR against three people under the Atrocities Act. We did not do it earlier as no one complained to us about it. Today, people are telling us that they will not be allowed to take their land,” said Inspector (Deesa rural) J G Chavda. “We will give them protection as long as they feel threatened and the matter is not resolved,” Chavda added.

The FIR was filed at Dhanera where around 2,500 people had gathered at the conclusion of Azadi Kooch, a march to commemorate one year of Una flogging incident. Later, Dalits and rights activists led by Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mewani reached Lavara village, 12 km away, and planted blue flags on the 18-acre land.

“The district administration decided to start the process of returning the land a day before we were planning to forcibly take possession of the land. We take it as a positive sign and now we will make sure that this happens all over Gujarat. On August 15, we will gather at Soneth village in Banaskantha and ensure that Dalits there get their land back,” said Mewani. “We also give the state administration time till December 6, which is Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary, to make sure that land allotment for Dalits takes place. If not then over 50,000 Dalits will congregate and forcibly take possession of the land,” he added.

