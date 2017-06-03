Babu Bajrangi’s bail extended by 1 week

Babu Bajrangi (File Photo) Babu Bajrangi (File Photo)

The vacation bench of Gujarat High Court has granted bail to former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi by one more week.

Bajrangi is serving life sentence till death in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case. Justice G R Udhwani on Thursday extended the temporary bail to Bajrangi after taking into consideration the medical condition of his wife.

The High Court had earlier granted Bajrangi a week’s relief.

