Babu Bajrangi withdraws bail petition from Guajrat High Court

Former Bajrang Dal leader Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi on Monday withdrew his regular bail petition after the Gujarat High Court expressed that there is no ground to give him any relief. Bajrangi is serving life imprisonment for 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre. He had moved a plea for bail citing “complete loss of vision” and developing “deafness” in one of his ears.

Last week, the division bench led by justice Harsha Devani had ordered the Sabarmati Central Jail authority to file a report on how Bajrangi lives in the jail. The jail authority submitted that “Bajrangi does all his routine works on his own. However, whenever he goes to jail clinic or civil hospital outside the jail for the purpose of treatment he is attended to by an official from jail.” According to special public prosecutor R C Kodekar, the report from jail also stated that Bajrangi didn’t develop blindness due to his jail term but due to medical complication.

“There is no ground to grant him relief as jail authority takes care of his needs in jail as per the norms,” Kodekar argued. After the brief argument the court was of the opinion that Bajrangi can’t be given regular bail. Following this, Bajrangi’s lawyer withdrew the petition. Bajrangi had sought bail claiming “he is not able to perform his daily activities due to loss of vision and his health condition is continuously deteriorating”.