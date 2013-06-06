Auditor arrested for taking bribe

An employee of Baroda Dairy was arrested Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a secretary of a milk cooperative society in Vadodaras Raval village. Dinesh Shah,auditor in the office of the Special Auditor of Baroda Dairy had allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 from complainant Vakhatsinh Solanki,secretary of the milk cooperative society,to provide an audit clearance certificate.

Man robbed of Rs 10 lakh

Armed men looted Rs 10 lakh cash and fired three rounds from a pistol in broad day light in Vadodara on Wednesday. According to police,three persons riding a motorcycle looted a bag full of cash from one Mahesh Rana and rode off. Nobody has been arrested in this connection so far. The incident took place at around 10:30 am outside a branch of HDFC bank in Vadodaras Nizampura area when Rana was on his way to deposit Rs 10 lakh. Rana was pushed by three persons and his bag fell aside. The looters collected the bag and rode off,firing three rounds in the air. We are trying to find clues from the footage of the CCTVs in the bank premises and other places in order to track their route, ACP (crime) D R Patel said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App