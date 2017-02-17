Attack on Dalit RTI activist: Gujarat HC asks CID to probe Solanki role

In what could be a fresh trouble for BJP’s ex-MP from Junagadh Dinu Bogha Solanki, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday handed over the investigation into the attack on a Dalit RTI activist to the CID (Crime). The activist has accused Solanki of plotting attack on him for exposing the illegal mining activities in the region.

Solanki is currently out on bail in the 2010 murder case of RTI activist Amit Jethwa. Last week, the High Court had handed over to CID (Crime) another case involving Solanki, wherein he is accused of leading a mob attack in Kodinar taluka of Gir-Somnath district.

In the present case, RTI activist Mahesh Makwana has alleged that he was attacked by a group of people at the behest of Solanki for seeking information under the RTI Act to reveal illegal mining in the region and also helping two persons who were “victimised” by the former MP.

IPS officer deposes in Amit Jethwa case

IPS officer Himanshu Shukla, currently superintendent of police, Gujarat ATS, on Thursday deposed before the special trial court in the Amit Jethwa murder c ase. Shukla was the supervisory officer of the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) which investigated the incident. The DCB had given a clean chit to Solanki stating that there was not enough material against him. Following this, Jethwa’s father had moved the High Court, challenging the clean chit. The HC had ordered a CBI probe which filed a supplementary chargesheet against Solanki and arrested him.