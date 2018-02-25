ATM Cash van driver flees with rs 98 lakh: Police say 3 people behind it

A day after the driver of an ATM cash van alleged to have fled with Rs 98 lakh cash, the Vastrapur police on Saturday said that “at least three other people are suspected to be behind it.” They said that “prima facie it looks like they had it all planned.” “I can’t divulge much but we have got some clues that at least three others are behind the theft which was planned much in advance. We hope to catch them soon,” said Vastrapur police inspector M M Jadeja. A team of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch is also assisting Jadeja in probing the case.

On Friday evening, a private agency, involved in filling ATMs with cash, reported that a driver, Sudhir Kumar, allegedly ran away with Rs 98 lakh cash. Police said that three other staff members in the van were found to be unconscious due to spiked drink.

