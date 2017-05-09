Ashok Gehlot to attend key Congress meet on May 10

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Source: Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Source: Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Ashok Gehlot, newly-appointed Gujarat affairs in-charge of Congress, will attend the party’s executive committee meeting here on May 10. State party president Bharatsinh Solanki told The Indian Express that issues pertaining to the forthcoming assembly elections will dominate the proceedings of the meeting. However, he did not elaborate on the specific issues to be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by senior party leaders, including Congress legislature party leader Shankersinh Vaghela. Vaghela had recently skipped two crucial party meetings after after Gehlot replaced AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat as Gujarat affairs in-charge.

According to party sources, Kamat was replaced for revealing to the media details of a meeting between him and a section of party MLAs at the residence of Vaghela recently. As many as 37 MLAs in the meeting had demanded Vaghela to be declared as CM candidate.

However, the demand of Vaghela’s supporters has been turned down by the party high command. According to Solanki, “It has been a tradition in the party to elect chief ministerial candidate only after the elections. The CM candidate is decided by the party high command.”

He said Gehlot will also hold a separate meeting with Congress MLAs and other party leaders from all over the state on May 11 to acquaint himself with the political situation in the state.

