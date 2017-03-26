Arvind Kejriwal to skip volunteers’ meet in Gandhinagar

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was slated to visit the state capital on Sunday and address a volunteers meeting, has cancelled his trip in view of the MCD polls. Kejriwal was supposed to address the volunteers meeting at Chavani Maidan in Gandhinagar as part of his mission to conquer PM Narendra Modi’s home state, which will go to polls later this year.

The booth-level volunteers meeting will now be addressed by senior AAP leader and Delhi’s Labour Minister Gopal Rai who is Gujarat election-in-charge. During the meeting, many frontal teams of state AAP will be announced, said a party spokesperson.

Close to 20,000 AAP volunteers are slated to participate in the meeting and plan the upcoming state Assembly election campaigns.

The AAP had planned a rally, assuming party’s victory in Punjab polls, which would have boosted enthusiasm of the workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now