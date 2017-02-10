Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat on March 26

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI Photo/File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI Photo/File)

A team led by Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Gujarat to hand over memoranda of peoples’ demands to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar on March 26, which marks the death anniversary of ex-BJP minister Haren Pandya, who was killed in 2003.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by senior party leader Gopal Rai and Kumar Vishwas. Rai was a minister in Delhi government till a few months ago and Vishwas had contested Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, challenging Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi, but lost.

Reliable party sources in Delhi said: “Arvind Kejriwal will come and lead the delegation to submit memorandum to Gujarat CM in case no serious development happens in Delhi around that time.” AAP launched “Gujarat Azadi Andolan” on January 30 to “free the state from mafia Raj of BJP national president Amit Shah.”

The party is collecting memorandum from across 182 assembly constituencies by holding “azadi sabhas” over grievances and demands of the people.