Army to ink MoU with IITGN for R&D

Aiming to modernise and indigenise the Army’s infrastructure capabilities as part of the Union government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Army has selected IIT Gandhinagar (IIT GN) as its research hub and will sign an agreement with IITGN to collaborate in identifying problems faced by the former and find technical solutions. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard will be signed on December 27.

A team led by Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Planning & Systems) Lt Gen Subrata Saha will be in IIT Palaj Campus to sign the agreement. Sudhir K Jain, director of IITGN, said, “It is a historic event for the institute and IIT GN will do its best in providing technical solutions to problems being faced by Indian Army.”

Under this initiative, the IITGN will help in identifying problems faced by the Indian Army while operating in extreme weather conditions and border areas etc. The institute will work towards addressing such issues through research and development activities and projects