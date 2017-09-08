Another mega SAUNI event today, CM Vijay Rupani in attendance

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will lay the foundation stone of the fourth package or section of the second phase of link-IV pipeline of the Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana near Visavadar town of Junagadh district on Friday. It will be the second such event this week for the same phase of the same link and the fifth overall for the SAUNI project this year when the state is headed to polls.

Even as Rupani will fly to Visavadar on Friday morning and address a public meeting on the outskirts of Visavadar town, local Congress MLA Harshad Ribadiya claimed that farmers will not join the event and instead hold demonstrations demanding compensation for their groundnut crop that has failed due to white grub infestation.

The function comes just three days after President Ramnath Kovind laid the foundation stone of the first three packages (package 4, 5 and 5-A) of the second phase of link-IV during an event at Ghela Somnath in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district on Monday. The ceremony in Visavadar will be the third of its kind in as many months to mark a milestone of link-IV. The CM had dedicated to public the first phase of this link at an event organised in Jasdan town of Rajkot district on June 9 this year.

Incidentally, Jasdan and Visavadar constituencies are held by the opposition Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated to public the first phases of link I, II, and III of SAUNI Yojana at separate events on August 30 last year and on April 17 and June 29 this year. At the same ceremonies, he had laid foundation stones of the second phases of these links also.

But the link-IV has been an exception as it was dedicated to the public on June 9, but unlike other ceremonies of SAUNI, the foundation stone for its second phase was not laid at the same event.

The Friday’s event will mark the beginning of work on the sixth package of link-IV. Packages 1, 2 and 3, which form the first phases of the link, have been completed.

The flurry of ceremonies on SAUNI project comes barely a couple of months before Assembly elections, due towards the end of this year. Sources said the Irrigation Department has requisitioned 116 buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation to ferry people from nearby villages to the venue of the SAUNI event in Visavadar. They said the department would spend around Rs 1 crore for organising the ceremony at a “very short notice”.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ribadiya said: “I don’t think they will be able to fill dams in Visavadar by flowing Narmada water in rivers (in the region) as rivers will suck the water. In any case, farmers are will not turn up at the SAUNI event and instead will demonstrate to demand compensation for failure of their groundnut crop.”

