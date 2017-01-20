Animal rights activist Snehal Bhavsar dead in Vadodara

Snehal Bhavsar. Snehal Bhavsar.

Animal rights activist Snehal Bhavsar (52) passed away in Vadodara late on Wednesday night following a heart attack.

“When her husband Rajesh Bhavsar went to wake her up on Thursday morning she did not respond. Rajesh rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors,” said one of the volunteers at Bhavsar’s residence.

She is survived by husband Rajesh and son Jubin. Her last rights will be performed on Friday.

She was known as ‘India’s cobra girl’ and fondly called ‘Batuk’ by animal lovers. Her sensitivity and passion for the welfare of animals, and tireless advocacy of the law to care for their well-being, made her one of the best-known figures in animal rights activism in the state as well as the country.