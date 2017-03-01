Gujarat: Varsada village Dalit sarpanch allegedly stabbed to death, protesters threaten to launch agitation

The Dalit sarpanch of Varasda village of Amreli district was allegedly stabbed to death by three men of the same village over an old dispute late on Tuesday evening and the family of the victim refused to claim his body until the accused were arrested. The impasse continued till Wednesday evening as police arrested one of the accused and persuaded family to claim the body.

Police said three men assaulted Jaysukh Madhad (30), the sarpanch of Varasda village, around 10 km away from Amreli at 6 pm on Tuesday. The accused stabbed the victim in his right thigh and also hit him with iron pipes. Police said that the sarpanch died on his way to Amreli civil hospital even as the accused managed to run away. As doctors at the Amreli hospital declared Madhad dead on arrival, groups of Dalits assembled on the hospital premises and started protesting on Tuesday night. The victim’s family demanded immediate arrest of all the three accused and refused to claim his body until the trio were arraigned.

In his complaint, Madhad’s elder brother Aravind named Deep Dhadhal, Yuvi Dhadhal and Madhu Vala—all resident of Varasda village—as accused. Aravind stated in his complaint that the accused called Jaysukh near their home in Varasda and stabbed him in his right thigh and also attacked him with iron pipes. The complainant said the accused assaulted his brother due to a tiff which had started between the victim and the accused during recent election of the village panchayat of Varasda. In the election held in December, Jaysukh had been elected sarpanch of Varasda. The accused Ramesh, as mentioned in the complaint, did not like this.

Amreli SP Jagdish Patel said prima facie the rivalry at the election time led to murder. “The work of developing underground drainage line is going on in the village. Deep had demanded that more stone be used for paving the road in front of his house after it was dug up for laying the drainage line. He had a dispute over this with the sarpanch. Deep had also been demanding a letterhead of the village panchayat from the sarpanch saying he needed it for a visa application but the sarpanch had told him that he will give it after seeking legal advice. Additionally, Deep’s father had fielded a panel of his own at the village panchayat election but it had lost to the panel of Jaysukh. In the backdrop of all this, the duo entered in an argument on Tuesday evening and Deep stabbed the victim in

thigh. The knife cut vein of the victim’s leg and he died of excessive bleeding,” Patel told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police detained Deep on Wednesday morning and officers said efforts were on persuade Madhad’s family to claim the body. “Deep has been detained and he will be formally arrested soon. Efforts are on to nab the two other accused also. We are also persuading the family to claim the body now that one accused has been caught. We are hopeful of the deadlock ending very soon,” the SP said on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani met the protesting family and alleged that atrocities against the scheduled caste had gone up in the state after the Una attack last year. He threatened to launch an agitation if the trend continued. Former BJP MLA Siddharth Parmar also met the family of the victim and Amreli collector and demanded justice for the victim. Meanwhile, the protesters gave police an ultimatum till 4 pm on Wednesday to arrest all the accused or they will launch an agitation and give a call for bandh in Amreli. However, police said the situation was under control. “Amreli town and Varasda village are peaceful. We have made enough police deployment as a precautionary measure and are confident that the family will claim the body soon,” Amreli SP said.

In-charge taluka development officer of Amreli Chatur Limbani said Jaysukh had been elected sarpanch of Varasda and that the seat of sarpanch was reserved for Scheduled Caste this time round. Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh, Amreli Taluka police have booked Deep his brother Yuvi and Madhu Vala for murder and subjecting member of Scheduled Caste to atrocity.

