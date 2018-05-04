Amreli Superintendent of Police arrested in kidnapping case suspended

The state government on Thursday passed a formal order suspending Amreli Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel, who was arrested on April 23 in connection with alleged kidnapping and attempt to extort money, including Bitcoin, from a Surat-based builder.

The Home Department order stated that since Patel is under arrest for over 48 hours, he would be deemed suspended under All India Service rule. The SP was arrested by CID (Crime) after an inspector of Amreli Local Crime Branch, arrested earlier in the case, reportedly told investigators that he was only following the order of Patel, his superior.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App