Amit Jethva murder: No retrial, but hostile witnesses may be recalled, says CBI to Gujarat HC

THE CBI on Wednesday told the Gujarat High Court that it does not want a retrial of RTI activist Amit Jethva murder case but said certain eyewitnesses can be recalled before the trial court. The CBI’s response came on a petition moved by Jethva’s father seeking retrial, citing alleged threats to several witnesses at the instance of ex-BJP parliamentarian from Junagadh Dinu Bogha Solanki, who is also a key accused in the murder case.

During the hearing, Justice J B Pardiwala asked the CBI about its stand on the petition — whether it supports it or not. CBI lawyer R C Kodekar responded that “those eye witnesses who have turned hostile may be recalled and re-examined.” The trial of the case is already completed by the special CBI court, which was to pronounce the judgment. Following the petition moved by Bhikhabhai, father of Amit Jethva, through senior lawyer Anand Yagnik, Justice Pardiwala stayed pronouncement of judgment. The stay on judgment continues by the order of high court.

Bhikhabhai has sought retrial and investigation into the alleged threats given to several witnesses by Solanki and also by his nephew and co-accused Shiva Solanki. He has alleged that 105 out of 195 witnesses turned hostile and therefore, the special CBI court should have ordered investigation. Bhikhabhai has cited at least five complaints in which witnesses informed the CBI about the alleged threats. The CBI wrote to Director General of Police, Gujarat, and in three cases, security was provided to three witnesses but no investigation was conducted.

Representing BJP leader Dinu Solanki, senior lawyer SV Raju termed the petition as a “political battle” and named Congress leaders behind the petition. Raju also pointed out a rivalry between Yagnik’s father and Solanki, and said that those witnesses who have alleged threats and pressure by Solanki are linked to the Congress party.

“Since they can’t win by ballots they are resorting to such petitions. The allegations have no substance at all. The witnesses who have alleged of threats are tainted. There is no material to substantiate the allegations of threats or any kind of pressure,” Raju said, while elaborating that though the high court has wide powers to order retrial but only in extraordinary cases.

During the hearing, when Raju pointed out that there are five other accused who have not been impleaded by the petitioner as parties, Justice Pardiwala issued notice these accused and directed the CBI to serve them immediately. The matter will be heard on April 18.

On July 20, 2010 Jethva was shot dead outside the Gujarat High Court. The investigations by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch and CBI established that Jethva was murdered for exposing Solanki for his alleged illegal mining at Gir Forest region through RTI applications and PILs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now