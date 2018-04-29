Amit Jethva murder: Ex-BJP MP, kin move Gujarat High Court against trial court order

Former BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki (left) and his nephew Shiva Solanki have moved HC, challenging the order of the special CBI court which has called six witnesses for examination in the case. Express Photo Former BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki (left) and his nephew Shiva Solanki have moved HC, challenging the order of the special CBI court which has called six witnesses for examination in the case. Express Photo

Dinu Bogha Solanki, former BJP MP from Junagadh and a key accused in the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethva, and his nephew Shiva Solanki have moved the Gujarat High Court on Saturday, challenging the order of the special CBI court which has called six witnesses for examination in the case.

The two accused have moved the High Court on the ground that the Supreme Court while setting aside the order of a fresh trial court, had allowed recalling only 26 witnesses. They said that the trial court had finished examination of the 26 witnesses, following which it passed an order for the recall of certain witnesses for further clarification. The six witnesses include IPS officer Raghvendra Vatsa, serving in the CBI on deputation, who had initially probed the case as part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The trial court has summoned Vatsa to understand the call data record (CDR) of the accused persons and their whereabouts as recorded in the data. Other than him, the court has also recalled several nodal officers of mobile phone service provider companies.

A witness from the Junagadh Road Transport Office has also been summoned to ascertain the ownership of a car which was used by one of the accused, Bahadursinh Vadher, a police constable, for sending Rs 11 lakh to another co-accused Panchan Desai. The car was seized by police inspector S M Chaudhary. The RTO officer is required to ascertain who owned the car during the months of June, July and August in 2010.

Pronouncing the order, the CBI court said that under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the courts have the power to recall or ask for fresh witnesses during the trial for the sake of justice. However, Dinu Solanki and his nephew have moved the HC against this order. Their petition has been listed for hearing on Monday in the court of Justice J B Pardiwala.In June 2017, the High Court had ordered a fresh trial of the case, citing instances of threats to witnesses due to which 105 out of a total of 195 witnesses had turned hostile. By this time, the special court had completed the trial and was to pronounce the judgment, which the High Court then quashed based on a petition moved by Amit Jethva’s father, Bhikhabhai Jethva. In the June 2017 judgment, Justice Pardiwala had observed that “it is brazen high-handedness of the accused persons which warrant fresh trial”.

The judgment noted, “I have reached the conclusion without any hesitation that retrial is the only solution to prevent the miscarriage of justice. If ultimately retrial is to be ordered, the same should be conducted by any other presiding officer because this court has lost confidence in the present presiding officer.”

The accused challenged the judgment in the Supreme Court which partly allowed the petitioner, but directed that 26 witnesses be recalled and examined afresh. Amit Jethva was an RTI activist who was killed in front of the High Court in 2010.

