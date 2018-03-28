Amit Chavda named chief of Congress in Gujarat

Three-time MLA Amit Chavda was Tuesday appointed as the new Gujarat Congress chief (Chavda’s facebook account) Three-time MLA Amit Chavda was Tuesday appointed as the new Gujarat Congress chief (Chavda’s facebook account)

Forty-two-year-old Amit Chavda, a four-time MLA from central Gujarat, was on Tuesday named head of the state Congress unit. Chavda is also related to outgoing state party chief Bharatsinh Solanki.

Congress leader Tushar Chaudhary said Chavda’s selection was in consonance with Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s announcement at the Plenary Session in which he said he will give chance to young leaders to lead the party. “The party will benefit from Chavda in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019,” he said.

He also denied that he was in the race for the top position.

Soon after Chavda’s name was announced, vice-president of state Congress, Maulin Vaishnav, resigned from the post. In a letter to Rahul, Vaishnav said, “I am resigning from the post of vice-president to enable the new president to select his team.” He later told reporters: “I am grateful Rahulji has chosen a young party president for the state. To make him comfortable in choosing his team, I resigned.”

