AMC’s latest initiative under Smart City makes learning at anganwadi centre fun

There is a new address for fun learning in Ahmedabad — an anganwadi centre. “If you have cleaned your teeth properly today then only you can cross this green line”, this is how a talking monkey named “Chinu” welcomes children at the centre, run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Under the first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for “Smart City”, AMC i-SEE (Integrated Smart Early Education) anganwadi in Chanakyapuri area in Gota ward will be inaugurated by city mayor Gautam Shah on Wednesday.

Chinu inspires children to keep themselves clean while teaching them the basic rules of traffic signals. Coming to anganwadi has never been more fun than now for children of Badalpur area in the city. The centre employs more than 18 such innovative concepts focused on children.

“The ‘Smart kids for Smart city’ is a thought which the AMC has kept in mind while executing the project. This would be the first project under the CSR fund for the Smart City. The building and set-up cost has been funded by the corporates while it would be run by the AMC. City children will have educational videos in Augmented Reality with many more interactive learning games to play with,” city mayor Gautam Shah said.

The concept of i-SEE anganwadi focuses on “learning through play” concept for anganwadi children in a colourful, children friendly environment which will allow a child to develop cognitively.

The AMC claims that this is the first-of-its kind initiative in the state where children will have role-play activities for ‘Swachh Bharat, traffic signal education, safety awareness and many more interesting things to learn. The project almost took a month to get its final shape. As many as 75 children from two centres will benefit from it.

