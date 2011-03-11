AMC to give laptops to councillors

The AMC Standing Committee on Thursday resolved to provide laptops to all its 192 councillors. The committee empowered the municipal commissioner to purchase suitable machines and software and also decided to strengthen the tax collection system through induction of new hardware and software.

The committee approved the purchase of new routers,computer systems,printers and servers for the various civic departments.

Despite Congress opposition the committee passed with majority vote the proposal for discontinuing the practice of renting out civic school buildings to general public for marriage and other ceremonies. The Congress said this would hit the poor residents who cannot afford to rent party plots,but the ruling party defended the decision saying such occasions cause littering and is detrimental to students health. ENS

