Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to check use of ripening agents on mangoes

Fruit merchants remain firm on using ripening agent. Fruit merchants remain firm on using ripening agent.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department on Thursday said that it will continue conducting checks at fruit markets to curb use of artificial ripening agents for mangoes. Municipal Health officer Bhavin Solanki said that the AMC has written a letter to the state government asking whether ethylene can be used for ripening of mangoes or not, and if yes, what is the prescribed amount.

Solanki said that the reply from the government was still awaited “but delay in government’s response will not impact the checking process and the consequent action following raids on traders”. He added that the use of chemicals in fruits has long been considered harmful for human consumption.

Meanwhile, fruit merchants in the city have expressed displeasure at the AMC conducting checks against the use of chemicals. They remain firm on their decision to use the ripening agent.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App