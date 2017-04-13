AMC seals meat, fish shops without licence

In an unprecedented move, the health department officials sealed 17 mutton, chicken and fish shops in the city on Wednesday for for not having licences. They also took samples from four beverages units, five ice candy and ice factories, besides food ingredient shops. Medical Officer Health Dr Bhavin Solanki said two mutton shops were sealed in Indrapuri ward, one in Khokhra ward, four in Lambha ward, five in Sarkhej ward, one in Chandlodiya ward, three in Gomtipur ward, and one in Sardar Patel Stadium ward. Four units of packaged drinking water in Vatva were also sealed.

Five ice factories were checked in Memco area, two in Isanpur ward, one in Vatva and one on Ramol, he said. Besides these, one paan shop, two grocery stores, one dairy shop and one cold drink parlour were also checked and samples were taken for laboratory testing, he said.

A total of Rs 65,900 was recovered as administrative charge, 232 units were issued notices and 21 units were sealed in the checking drive, said Dr Solanki. “All the shops were sealed for not having a licence to run them,” Solanki said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now