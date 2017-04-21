AMC: Gujarat Gaurav Diwas to be marked

THE Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has worked out a week-long celebration of Gujarat Gaurav Divas, beginning April 24 to May 1 in the city, Mayor Gautam Shah, Standing Committee chairman Pravin Patel and Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told reporters Thursday. For the first time, a boating competition from Ambedkar Bridge to Nehru Bridge will be organised on April 30 evening behind NID.

A Gujarat Gaurav race will be held from Vallabh Sadan to Usmanpura and back on Ashram Road with 3,000 participants wearing neon T shirts on April 30 evening. A laser show at Vallabh Sadan, a LED kite flying event, a fire cracker show will also be held.

