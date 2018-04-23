AMC Eyes Food Lovers: Sabarmati riverfront to get 1,900 sq m restaurant

According to the officials, the restaurant, on the fifth floor of the River Front House, will be spread over 1,900 sq metre. According to the officials, the restaurant, on the fifth floor of the River Front House, will be spread over 1,900 sq metre.

To attract food lovers and tourists from all over the world, the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL) is planning to build a high-profile river-facing restaurant on top floor of the River Front House, which is currently under construction. Entry to the proposed restaurant will be from the rear side of Vallabh Sadan, a popular spot for entering the riverside from Ashram Road, said sources.

In all, the cost of building the River Front House along with the restaurant will cost over Rs 48 crore, according to the SRFDCL officials.

According to Mayor Gautam Shah, who is on the SRFDCL board of directors, the tenders for the restaurant projects and other offices would be released soon, and the work would commence in the next couple of months.

The restaurant will offer unique view of the river, from nearest point on the river bank. With this, the commercial development of the river side will start, said Shah.

According to Shah, the decision to construct the restaurant and other facilities was taken at the last meeting of the Corporation.

He said that the other floors of the six-floor River Front House will house business offices on the first, third and fourth floors. A cafeteria and an exhibition hall will be set up on the ground floor and the second floor of the building will be occupied by the River Front House office, Shah said.

