Ambulance service: Demands met, 108 staffers call off strike

The staffers of 108 ambulance service called off their seven day-strike on Wednesday evening after the Gujarat government decided to give in to the demands of the protesters. The strike ended following the intervention of the ruling BJP, which helped negotiation on the behalf of the protesting workers. The negotiation was led BJYM president Rutvij Patel. In order to end the strike, a committee was formed on Tuesday night and Patel was made its president.

“All the demands of the protesters have been met. There will be an 18 per cent increase in the salary of all 108 employees and those who were asked to quit a few months ago will be get fresh job offers in 108 service. The insurance slab too has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for the employees and their families, and if any employee is given an inter-district transfer, he or she can approach the committee against it,” said Patel . “One had to listen to the workers and take up their demands with the authorities. I met the Health Minister (Shankar Chaudhary) today and ensured that the demands were met,” he said.

As many as 57 employees working on contract in the 108 ambulance service had gone on a strike July 13. They congregated at the 108 office in Mehsana and after few days protesters went on a hunger strike against detention of their colleagues for breaching the Essential Services Maintained Act (ESMA).

According to GVK EMRI’s chief operating officer, Gujarat operations, Jaswant Prajapati: “The employees have returned home and from August 1, we will implement all that we have promised. We are happy that the negotiations went off well.” The Gujarat government and GVK EMRI jointly run the emergency service. Rajnikant Solanki, president of Contract and Fixed Pagar Sangarsh Samiti that had recently joined the strike, too said: “The representatives along with Rutvijbhai came to Mehsana and showed the protesters a sheet of paper on which the demands have been approved. Along with the 108 employees, we have called off the strike.”

