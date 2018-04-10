Alpesh Thakor seeks probe status of ‘threat calls’ to Congress MLAs

Congress’ Alpesh Thakor (express photo javed raja) Congress’ Alpesh Thakor (express photo javed raja)

Congress MLA from Radhanpur, Alpesh Thakor, has written to Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, seeking to know the status of investigation in last year’s incident wherein underworld gangster Ravi Pujari had threatened “more than 10” Congress MLAs.

In a letter, also marked to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Thakor stated, “In last (year’s) session of Gujarat Assembly, more than 10 Congress MLAs had received threat calls from gangster Ravi Pujari. At that time, the Home Minister had given assurance of an investigation into the entire episode. What is the status of investigation in this episode? How many accused were arrested? From where such threatening calls came? Has all this been investigated?” Thakor wrote.

In last year’s Budget Session, around 10 Congress MLAs had told the Assembly that they were getting threat calls from international numbers by a man claiming to be fugitive gangster Pujari.

The then Leader of Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela had also spoken on the issue, seeking probe by Central agencies. Congress MLAs who received the threat calls included current Gujarat party chief Amit Chavda, Govabhai Rabari, Chandrikaben Baria among others. The calls were traced to countries like Laos, Algeria, Bolivia, Thailand, Croatia, Bhutan and Turkey.

Then Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja had given an assurance that Gujarat Police was alerted about the calls and even Central government was contacted over it. Jadeja had said that besides central agencies, Gujarat ATS and CID (Crime) were trying to trace the calls.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App