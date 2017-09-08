Alpesh Thakor rules out support to AAP, keeps Congress, BJP guessing

OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakor (File) OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakor (File)

OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakor on Thursday ruled out support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Assembly elections, saying that there are only two political options — Congress and BJP — for the people of Gujarat. He, however, did not reveal which of the two parties he would likely support.

“I have the responsibility of a huge number of people in the state, and I do not want to misguide them. In Gujarat, there are only two political parties, Congress and BJP. No other option is available to the people (here),” Thakor said when asked whether he was considering extending support to the AAP.

Recently, AAP had announced that it would field candidates on selected seats in the Assembly elections, scheduled to take place by the end of this year. Thakor, who heads the OBC/ST/SC Ekta Manch, said that he would announce his poll strategy during the October 2 “maha sammelan” of OBC, ST and SC communities in the state capital. “We are seeking opinion of all our supporters on whom to support in the Assembly elections — Congress or BJP or whether not to do politics at all… And on October 2, during our Swabhiman Maha Sammelan in Gandhinagar, we will make our decision public,” he told mediapersons at a press meet in Ahmedabad.

Stating that his outfit has already made preparations for booth-level management at 108 Assembly constituencies, Thakor said, “One thing is certain that our support will be to a party which gives maximum participation to the backward classes.”

Even as Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel has given clear indication of supporting the Congress in the Assembly elections, all eyes are now on Thakor. His outfit will organise 21 conventions on OBC, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from September 24 in different parts of the state, which will culminate with the “maha sammelan” in Gandhinagar. Thakor claimed that five lakh people are expected to attend the “maha sammelan”.

