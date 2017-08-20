Allow coconuts in jail during Hindu festivals: Convict’s plea in Gujarat High Court

A convict serving life sentence at the Sabarmati Jail has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking permission to bring coconut inside the jail during Hindu festivals. He has said that without any notification the jail authorities, a month and a half ago, prohibited the supply of coconut from outside.

The petitioner Gautam Ramanuj, a resident of Khadia, is serving life term for his role in the 1997 abduction case of Manish Shah in Bharuch for a Rs 1 crore ransom.

Ramanuj’s advocate Piyush Baseri said, “The jail authorities think that coconuts can be used to supply bombs. But there are at least three layers of checking that the jail authorities do everyday. Our contention is to let coconuts be brought inside the jail after thorough checking.” He added that Hindu prisoners can not offer prayers without coconuts.

The High Court has issued notices to Inspector General of Police (prisons) and Jail Superintendent seeking their replies on the issue.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App