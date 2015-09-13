All-India Women’s meet: Gujarat CM attends RSS event at disputed shrine, Muslims allege ‘saffronisation bid’

The two-day All India Women’s meet of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) kicked off on Saturday at the disputed premises of Imam Shah Bawa dargah at Pirana on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. It’s a sufi shrine where Hindus and Muslims have been offering prayers for centuries. This is for the first time that a chief minister attended an event organised by the RSS on the disputed campus. Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, who inaugurated the event, said that “the current condition of women and children was a subject of concern and debate”. The convener of “Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Samanvay”, Gita Gunde, did not allow mediapersons to sit through the event, although they had been invited to attend one part of the inaugural session. Anandiben watched as Gunde asked all mediapersons to leave the room a second time when they were escorted back by the RSS media manager Abhimanyu Samrat.

The Muslims residing in the area are upset that the participation of a chief minister, in a way, gave legitimacy to what Muslims have been objecting to – saffronisation of the shrine. They said since 2003, Muslims have been barred from taking out tazia procession during Muharram or celebrating their festivities due to “law and order problems”, wondering whether the same didn’t apply to Hindus who keep organising their events on the premises.

“The dargah is a disputed site and she shouldn’t have come to participate in the event. We have been saying that the real identity of this place has been ruined by Hindutva forces. The shrine belongs to both Hindus and Muslims. But, for the past three decades, we can’t even offer namaz at the dargah while they can do anything they want, hold any celebrations they like,” said Nuroddin Bade Miya Saiyed, a local resident and one of the three Muslim trustees of the Pirana Imam Shah Bawa Roza Trust, which manages this over 600-year-old shrine.

The trust also has eight Hindu trustees, originally from Saurashtra region, who have been followers of Imam Shah, a Sufi saint. The Hindu followers of the saint are known as Satpanthi. The three Muslims trustees – who all are Saiyeds – are said to be direct descendants of the saint who allege that they have been cornered for being in the minority in the trust.

Over the years, the name of “Pirana Imam Shah Bawa Roza Trust” has been changed to “Imam Shah Bawa Sanstha Trust”. The Hindu trustees said that the place was not a “shrine” but a “samadhi” of “Sadguru Imam Shah Maharaj” who was a “Hindu”. Bharat Patel, one of the trustees, said over phone, “The place is not a shrine but samadhi. This place belongs to Nishkalanki Narayan Bhagwan, who is the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu.” Patel has been a trustee for the past 10 years.

There are several on-going litigations over the ownership of the property in Ahmedabad city civil court as well as Gujarat High Court. According to advocate MTM Hakim, who is representing Muslim trustees against the Hindu counterparts, said that all the litigations are pending for long and courts have directed to maintain the status quo. Despite that, he said, the nature of shrine was changing. The Muslim trustees have been claiming that the shrine and the entire campus belonged to Waqf board since it was a Muslim property.

