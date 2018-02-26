Ahmedabad’s 607th Foundation Day: The living City, six centuries old

Panchkuva gate, the 18-feet-wide and 28-feet-tall gate was built in 1871 for an easy access to the railway station. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Panchkuva gate, the 18-feet-wide and 28-feet-tall gate was built in 1871 for an easy access to the railway station. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Dotted by pillars with intricate patterns, lofty minarets, high mosques, beautiful havelis and grand iconic gates, the Walled City of Ahmedabad will be celebrating its 607 foundation anniversary on Monday.

On February 26, 1411 AD, the city was founded by Sultan Ahmed Shah on the banks of the Sabarmati river. Slowly it spread to over 5.43 square kilometre. In the last six centuries, the city, withstood many wars, plunders and kings. What began as a Sultanate city, transformed into a Mughal state after Akbar conquered it in 1572. Before revolting against his father Shahjahan and ascending the throne of Delhi, Aurangzeb was Governor here. As Mughal empire weakened, Ahmedabad was the first to face the brunt of a political void. By 1757, the city was divided between two rulers — the Gaikwads and Peshwas. It was not till the early 19th century that the city came under the British rule.

Raikhad Darwaza, the stoned three-arched gateway with an iron-plated door was used earlier to access Sabarmati river. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Raikhad Darwaza, the stoned three-arched gateway with an iron-plated door was used earlier to access Sabarmati river. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

At present, with a population of 3.75 to 4 lakh, the city’s living heritage are the 600 odd “pols” or neighbourhoods with clusters of centuries-old residences.

And now with the World Heritage City status, the city is all set to give its heritage a spotlight.

On Sunday, on the eve of the foundation anniversary, chronicler and academician Rizwan Kadri released a book telling the story of the city. Like, the first mosque of Ahmedabad is not what we know today as the Jama Masjid, but the Ahmed Shah’s Masjid, which stands in front of Gujarat Club behind the Bhadra Fort. The mosque was the first which had separate enclosure for ladies, called Muluk Khana, in a corner of the sanctum sanctorum, covered with beautiful stone screens. Little known stories of Ahmedabad from Teen Darwaza, the iconic among the gates that stood on the boundary of the city founded by Ahmed Shah, to how the first pucca road was built by the British in place of a dusty track are chronicled in the book, which was released by too much fanfare in front of the Teen Darwaza.

Sarkehj Roza, is an example of the early Islamic architectural culture, which fused Persian stylistic influences with indigenous Hindu and Jain features. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Sarkehj Roza, is an example of the early Islamic architectural culture, which fused Persian stylistic influences with indigenous Hindu and Jain features. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Kadri has captured the historic perspective with intricate details of a large number of monuments in the book, titled Aa Hatu Amdavad (Thus Was Ahmedabad), which is the result of efforts in getting rare photographs clicked by Col Thomas L Gibbs in 1866.

Mayor Gautam Shah, who released the book, said the book would be a “textbook” example of study in the history of ancient monuments, no less than a gift to heritage students.

Jhulta Minar, located in the Sakar Bazar of Ahmedabad, it was initially part of the Sidi Bashir mosque which was later torn down during a war. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) Jhulta Minar, located in the Sakar Bazar of Ahmedabad, it was initially part of the Sidi Bashir mosque which was later torn down during a war. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

“Ahmedabad heritage sites have played a vital role in the evolution of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a conservation and preservation body. This book is a documentation of the history behind the forgotten monuments which have changed over the time,” he said.

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city is dotted by over 2,600 heritage sites, some well-maintained, while others in dire need of attention and conservation. As the old heritage sites and modern structures jostle for attention and space, the city is looking towards a homogenous identity of its own.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App