Ahmedabad: Woman robbed of cash, jewelleries by domestic helps

A domestic help couple along with their unidentified “accomplice” robbed a house in posh Vastrapur locality on Friday. They held their employer’s wife captive, gagged her and tied her hands and legs with an adhesive tape and ransacked the entire house. The trio made away with cash and jewelleries worth Rs 15 lakh, police said.

Police said that Ashwani Gupta and his wife Rashmi had hired two domestic helps — Sunil and Kanchan, both husband and wife, around two months ago.

Police said that around 12 noon Kanchan asked for advance salary from Rashmi, a resident of Century Tower who refused. Kanchan persuaded her and asked for Rs 200.

“Rashmi agreed to pay Rs 200 and went to get money from her cupboard. While she was taking out the money she noticed that Kanchan had followed her. Rashmi objected and tried to ward her off but Kanchan protested and in the meantime her husband Sunil also arrived at the spot,” police said.

Sunil had brought another man, who has not yet been identified, into the room. They overpowered Rashmi and started ransacking the house. According to police, Rashmi tried to scream for help but the trio gagged her, tied her hands and legs and decamped with valuables.

The trio took the entire booty in a trolley bag and left in an autorickshaw which was parked at the ground floor.

The CCTV camera has captured their movement and they are seen leaving the place without any heft. Aeound 30 minutes after the incident, police said, Rashmi somehow managed to free herself and sought help from the neighbours.

A team of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime along with local police rushed to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone-1, Bipin Ahire said that investigation is going on.