Ahmedabad waterlogged, pumps work day and night

Flooded roads in Vadodara Friday night. Flooded roads in Vadodara Friday night.

With Ahmedabad receiving over 100 mm rainfall since Friday, several low-lying areas of the city remained waterlogged on Saturday. Between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday, the city received 86 mm rainfall, while Deesa recorded 76mm and Gandhinagar 71mm.

During the day, the control room at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received over 100 calls of waterlogging, mostly from New West Zone which includes areas like Bodakdev, Gota, Prahladnagar and Vejalpur. “We are sending pumps to clear water. Today has been a busy day. We have kept all the staff members on alert,” said Dileep Chavda, technical supervisor at the AMC control room.

However, there was no report of any death from waterlogging. The city’s East Zone, which includes Nikol, Bapunagar, Gomtipur, Rakhial, Odhav, Vastral and Hatkeshwar areas, also reported massive water logging. “Nineteen pumps were sent to various areas in the east zone,” said Chavda.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services had to send four boats to Dhandhuka district as over 80 people in several villages were left stranded by flood water. “We started our operations at 5.50 in the evening. The worst-hit was Khasta village,” said Chief Fire Officer M F Dastoor. Rescue operations continued till late in the night.

