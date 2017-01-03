Ahmedabad: Vector-borne cases rise sharply in 2016

Witnessing a steep rise in the number of vector-borne cases in Ahmedabad during 2016, the highest increase was reported in chikungunya cases. The month of December alone reported 118 cases in 2016 against only one in the same period of 2015.

Watch What Else Is Making News

This recorded a massive increase from mere 14 cases in 2015 to 364 in 2016. Even two years ago, this mosquito-borne virus was not predominant in the city as only a total of 38 cases were reported in 2014.

Similar, was a trend in malaria and dengue cases. The year 2016 reported as many as 9,979 malaria cases or 45 per cent increase when compared to 6,857 in 2015 and 6,358 in 2014.

Despite various measures taken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), especially more rigorous in 2016 owing to the outbreak of vector-borne diseases in September, previous three years figures provided by the AMC reflected that dengue cases are also on the continuous increase. From 1,180 cases in 2014 it increased to 2,165 in 2015 and further to 2,724 in 2016.

The number of typhoid cases rose from 2,354 in 2015 to 3,016 in 2016. Cases of cholera shot from 66 in 2015 to 102 in 2016. In December alone the typhoid cases shot from 148 (2015) to 217 in (2016).