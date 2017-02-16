Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority passes Rs 540-cr budget, plans 3 bridges

The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA)Tuesday passed a budget of Rs 540 crore for the financial year 2017-18 with emphasis on housing and infrastructure. This year’s budget is 15 per cent higher than previous year. The 261st AUDA meeting, headed by its chairman Bhupendra Patel, proposed three bridges at Ranasan, Sanathal and at a yet to be finalised location and for this Rs 80.42 crore was earmarked. It has made provision of Rs 70.28 crore for construction of 3,000 houses in its areas. Another major project is work on Gota-Godhavi Canal, for which Rs 15 crore is set aside.Two sports complexes will come up at a cost Rs 5 crore, one each in east and west areas, while Rs 7.88 crore will be spent on parks and gardens.