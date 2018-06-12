Ahmedabad: Two women ‘in love’ jump into river, die

The women ate near the Sabarmati Riverfront and roamed in the area. Then they threw the child in the river, and later they also ended their lives by jumping into the river, the police said. (Express photo Javed Raja/Representational) The women ate near the Sabarmati Riverfront and roamed in the area. Then they threw the child in the river, and later they also ended their lives by jumping into the river, the police said. (Express photo Javed Raja/Representational)

Two women, allegedly in a relationship, committed suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad after tying their hands with a dupatta late Sunday night. One of the women had allegedly thrown her three-year-old daughter in the river before taking the plunge, said Riverfront West police. The bodies of the two women and the child were recovered on Monday morning.

Police said that the two women, who worked in a factory in Bavla taluka of Ahmedabad district, had scribbled a “kind of suicide note” in Gujarati on the cemented footpath near Ellis Bridge just before they took the extreme step. “We left the world to become one…yet people of the world didn’t let us live,” the words were scribbled possibly in red lipstick.

Police said that 30-year-old Asha Thakor and 27-year-old Bhavna Thakor of Bavla taluka in Ahmedabad district, were in love and wanted to live together, but their families disapproved of it.

“Their families were not convinced, so they left home on Sunday afternoon and came to Ahmedabad. They ate near the Sabarmati Riverfront and roamed in the area. Then they threw the child in the river, and later they also ended their lives by jumping into the river,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ahmedabad) Ashutosh Parmar.

Officials at the Riverfront West police station said that an FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by Ranjit K Thakor, the brother-in-law of Asha. The FIR accuses Asha of killing her three-year-old daughter. Police, however, termed the FIR “a procedure” since the accused is also dead. Besides, a case of accidental death has also been filed.

Meanwhile, Asha’s brother-in-law denied that the family were aware of her relationship with Bhavna. “The family has no idea about her relationship (with Bhavna). My sister-in-law had left home on Sunday afternoon saying that she was going to the factory to get her salary, but did not return,” Ranjit said, adding Asha has another nine-year-old daughter, who she had left home.

