Ahmedabad: Two killed, six injured in Ahmedabad as car runs over labourers sleeping on pavement

Slum dwellers residing in Naranpura here refused to hold the last rites of the couple who were run over by a car when they were sleeping on the pavement late Friday night. Six others were injured in the accident, city police said. The car driver lost control and ran over the labourers \who were sleeping on the pavement next to their shanties outside Gujarat Housing Board building at Shastri Nagar around 1 am, an official of Naranpura police station said. Of the six admitted in the Civil hospital, the condition of three, including that of a 10-year-old child, is “serious”, claim relatives.

Bawri community who live in slums scattered around the Gujarat Housing Board building refused to take the bodies of deceased Bhagabhai Hirabhai Marwari (40 and his wife Lassiben Marwari (35) till late Saturday evening until they were assured of adequate compensation and pledged that after the last rites they would meet the Mayor Gautam Shah.

Naranpura corporators Geeta Patel and Sadhana Joshi said that Mayor Gautam Shah on Saturday night met the families of deceased couple and assured them of government support. He is slated to meet Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday to apprise him of the incident and seek compensation. Police said that the driver of the car, Nirav Shah (31), a resident of Naranpura, had been arrested. Shah was released on bail on Saturday night.

The police had to seal the road until Saturday evening as the Bawri community was up in arms against the state government, forcing the police to divert the traffic. Around 10 AAP members were detained as they demanded the state government take care of three daughters of the deceased by giving adequate compensation and also give houses to slum dwellers. They were released in the evening, AAP sources said.

“I and my sisters Puniben (10) and Ushaben (5) were sleeping when we heard a noise and saw a car running over my parents. Someone called an ambulance. We have been living here for the last 28 years and were asked to leave the compound where the Gujarat Housing Board scheme now stands. My father is a toy seller. I lost my parents so now the government is my parent,” said Dhaniben Marwadi (12), the eldest daughter of the deceased. Jamnaben Marwadi, sister of the deceased, said that two among the girls have night blindness.

Malabhai Solanki, a close relative of the deceased, said, “Political parties come here for their own agendas, but who will take care of these orphaned girls now? For now, we have got the assurance that adequate compensation will be given. We will go to Mayor’s house after completing the last rites.”

JCP (Sector-1) DIG Piyush Patel said, “Around 12.50 am, a driver who lost control rammed into a few people sleeping on the pavements, killing two on the spot and injuring six. We arrested the driver. We have taken the help of the forensic science laboratory for help in the investigation.”