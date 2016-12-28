Ahmedabad: Two held with new notes worth Rs 9.36 lakh

The Special Operations Group (SOG) on Tuesday arrested two persons —Ketan Solanki, a resident of Bapunagar and Arvind Patel, a resident of Sabarmati, while exchanging old notes with new ones from Bapunagar locality in the city. SOG officials said that Rs 9.52 lakh cash was seized from their possession which they were suppose to convert with old notes at a commission of 16 per cent. According to officials, the duo are working for a person identified as Chirag Shah who is yet to be caught. They said that out of total seizure Rs 9.36 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes.