Ahmedabad: Transport subsidy for tomato, potato farmers

The Gujarat government, on Monday, announced subsidy of up to Rs 10 lakhs for farmers of potatoes and tomatoes to transport/export their produce in domestic and international markets. An official release, in this regard, said the decision has been taken to promote export of the two perishable commodities which are likely to witness bumper production this year. In case of transport through road, the farmers will get subsidy of Rs 750 per metric tonne whereas, the same subsidy will be Rs 1,150 per metric tonne in case of transport through railway. For exporting the two commodities outside India, the farmers will get maximum transport subsidy of Rs 10 lakh. This year, 1.24 lakh hectare land witnessed sowing of potato. Whereas, more than 45,000 hectare land has been used for tomato sowing.