Ahmedabad: Three railway officers caught taking bribe

Representational image. Representational image.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajkot arrested three officers of Rajkot division of Western Railway (WR) after they were allegedly caught taking Rs 1.25 lakh bribe from a private contractor on Tuesday. ACB officers said that Rajendrasinh Zala, a resident of Rajkot had filed a complaint on Monday after three officers of Rajkot division demanded Rs 1.25 lakh bribe from him. In his complaint, Zala named senior divisional engineer R K Meena, divisional engineer Avinashkumar Kurmi and chief office superintendent Rasik Vyas as accused. ACB said that the trio were posted in the Rajkot division office of WR.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He added that he had been awarded contract of supplying water to railway but the accused trio demanded bribe for issuing work order. ACB officers said that Meena demanded Rs 35,000 while Kurmi and Vyas sought Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. ACB police inspector Krushna Kumarsinh Gohil laid a trap in the office in Rajkot divisional office in Kothi Compound and arrested the officers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now