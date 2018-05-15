Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Ahmedabad: Three held for illegal sale of soil dug out from ponds during desilting drive

"Three people, including owner of the truck, have been booked. This is the first case to be registered since the launch of the scheme,” said Vikrant Pandey, Ahmedabad District Collector.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: May 15, 2018 12:15:56 am
Ahmedabad: Three held for illegal sale of soil dug out from ponds during desilting drive The incident happened at Bibipur village of Daskroi taluka of the district. (Representational Image)

Three persons have been arrested for trying to “illegally” sell soil excavated while deepening a pond in Ahmedabad district, as part of the Sujalam Sufalam water conservation project, officials said Monday.

The incident happened at Bibipur village of Daskroi taluka of the district.

“The rules under the Sujalam Sufalam programme do not allow sale of soil. When we got to know that people were engaging in illegal sale of soil, we raided the spot and found truck carrying soil. Three people, including owner of the truck, have been booked. This is the first case to be registered since the launch of the scheme,” said Vikrant Pandey, Ahmedabad District Collector.

