Gujarat: Teacher suspended as video showing him thrashing students goes viral  

A teacher of a private school in Amreli district was suspended after a video showing him thrashing his students in a classroom went viral on social media platforms. The Gujarat government also took note of the video which shows the teacher Rajesh Chavda brutally thrashing Class XII students in a school at Lathi town in Amreli. The reason for beating the student was not immediately clear.

State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama assured that “exemplary action” will be taken against Chavda. “We will take strongest possible action against the teacher. He might be suspended, or even police FIR can be filed against him. We will take action against him to set precedence so that no teacher ever dares to beat up his students so brutally,” Chudasama told reporters.

Principal Mansukh Ramani said that he had received students’ complaint against Chavda who joined the school recently, and had warned him not to beat up the students. “After receiving complaint from students earlier, we had asked Chavda to control unruly students by taking them into confidence and not beating them. From what video shows, he seems to have missed the point, and hence we suspended him,” Ramani said.

The video, which was recorded on January 23, shows Chavda using his hands to thrash students one after another with students meekly taking his thrashing. It was caught on one of CCTV cameras fixed in the school. The school took action against the teacher after guardians of the students protested demanding action against him.