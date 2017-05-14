Ahmedabad, Surendranagar among hottest cities

Vadodara’s streets wore a deserted look on a scorching Saturday. (Express/Bhupendra Rana) Vadodara’s streets wore a deserted look on a scorching Saturday. (Express/Bhupendra Rana)

Despite a forecast for rain or thundershowers at isolated parts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and Diu regions, temperatures in major urban centres remained over 40 degree Celsius on Saturday. According to the local meteorological department, Surendranagar and Ahmedabad recorded the highest temperature at 43.7 and 43.6 degree Celsius, respectively.

Other places like Rajkot, Kandla, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Vadodara, Vallab Vidhyanagar, recorded temperatures over 42 degree Celsius.

The meteorological department has predicted “development of thunder cloud” towards evening or night for Ahmedabad. Other places in South Gujarat and Saurashtra are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.

